U.S. Army Black Daggers scheduled to jump for local healthcare workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army will salute hospitals and healthcare workers with a free aerial demonstration from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, the Black Daggers. The event will happen on June 17 at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in Jackson.

The Black Daggers are comprised of volunteers from throughout the Army special operations community. They have diverse backgrounds and possess various military specialties.

The team represents the professionalism and dedication of Special Operations Forces and performs aerial demonstrations in support of U.S. Army Special Operations Command community outreach and recruiting efforts.

