U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations on virus concerns

(AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations for two weeks, citing the health and safety of its workers and the U.S. public from the novel coronavirus.

The Census Bureau made the announcement Wednesday, a week after the start of the 2020 census count. Bureau officials said they were continuing to monitor all operations related to the 2020 census in the wake of the virus spread.

As of Wednesday, 11 million households had answered the census questions. Most census workers won’t head into the field until May, when they’ll knock on the doors of homes that haven’t turned in their questionnaires.

