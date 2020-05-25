U.S. communities face tough choices on opening public pools

In this photo taken Friday, May 15, 2020, the public pool in Mission, Kan. is lifeless as plans remain in place to keep the pool closed for the summer to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As warm weather approaches and many public pools remain closed there has been a surge of people using backyard pools as well at taking to water activities on lakes and rivers to get out and cool off. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – Public pools in the U.S. will look very different this summer if they open at all with the coronavirus threat still looming.

Among the changes pools are planning are putting their mostly teenage lifeguards in charge of maintaining social distancing among patrons and spotting COVID-19 symptoms.

Dr. Justin Sempsrott, the medical director for the lifeguard certification program Starguard Elite, says pools also plan to screen patrons’ temperatures, require lifeguards to wear masks and significantly reduce the number of swimmers allowed in the water and locker rooms.

Industry groups and companies, meanwhile, report that sales of inflatable pools, swimming gear and kayaks are up.