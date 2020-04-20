U.S. consumers see lowest gas prices in more than a decade

(CNN) – Gas prices keep dropping, thanks in large part to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular gas is nearly $1.82. That’s down about five cents from last week and just over a dollar less than it was this time last year.

In some states, including Colorado, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York and Ohio, prices at the pump are under a dollar per gallon.

Analysts said the cost of crude oil hasn’t been this low since 2002, and they predict the cost of gas will keep dropping.