U.S. gas prices down 15 cents over past 3 weeks, to $2.39

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) – The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 15 cents per gallon, to $2.39, over the past three weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The price at the pump averages 12 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.45 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.82 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $2.88, down a dime.
As of Sunday, March 15, here are the lowest prices in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt (Courtesy: Gas Buddy):
- Brandon: $1.78 at Circle K on W. Government St. & Mar-Lyn Dr.
- Byram: $1.89 at Vowell’s on Terry Rd. and S. Siwell Rd.
- Canton: $2.05 at Texaco on Calhoun Pkway near Church Rd.
- Clinton: $1.85 at Bullet Fuel on Clinton Blvd. near Lakeview Dr.
- Hattiesburg: $1.55 at Sam’s Club on U.S. 90 W. near Turtle Creek Crossing
- Laurel: $1.90 at Alliance Energy on S. 16th Ave. near Jefferson St.
- Jackson: $1.94 at Shell on Beasley Rd. Suite A and I-55 Frontage Rd.
- Madison: $1.79 at Sam’s Club on Grandview Blvd. and Madison Ave.
- Pearl: $1.79 at Sunoco on U.S. 80 E. and Legion Lake Rd.
- Richland: $1.87 at Murphy USA on Market Place Dr. and Harper St.
- Ridgeland: $1.79 at QuikStop on U.S. 51 and School St.
- Vicksburg: $1.78 at Shell on Indiana Ave. and I-20 S. Frontage Rd.