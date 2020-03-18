U.S. Senate passes 2nd coronavirus response bill

1  of  2
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has overwhelming passed a second coronavirus response bill, and is sending it to President Donald Trump to enact with his signature.

The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. The measure is also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus free.

Trump announced he’ll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against a pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers.

Trump took a series of extraordinary steps to steady a shaken country. Congress is considering his broad economic rescue package.

