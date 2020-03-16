Uber Eats waives delivery fees for restaurants

(CNN) – Uber Eats will waive delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the United States and Canada. The company said it’s an attempt to help local restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic by trying to drive up demand.

This comes as some municipalities have restricted restaurant and bar hours. Public health officials recommend social distancing.

Uber Eats also announced it’s pledging more than 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and for other relief efforts. It will coordinate with local and state governments for that.