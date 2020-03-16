1  of  2
Breaking News
Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 12 total cases in state Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge canceled

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

Uber Eats waives delivery fees for restaurants

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Uber Eats will waive delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently owned restaurants across the United States and Canada. The company said it’s an attempt to help local restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic by trying to drive up demand.

This comes as some municipalities have restricted restaurant and bar hours. Public health officials recommend social distancing.

Uber Eats also announced it’s pledging more than 300,000 free meals to healthcare workers and for other relief efforts. It will coordinate with local and state governments for that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories