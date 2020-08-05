UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.
UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.
Other schools had already taken the Huskies off their schedules and Gov. Ned Lamont was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates. Lamont said the Huskies would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule after returning from away games.
UConn had been preparing for its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
- Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts
- Marines react to discovery of sunken tank, remains off California coast
- Former Oakley Youth Development Center employee arrested for aggravated assault
- Digital First: Vicksburg leaders urge teens to stop ‘partying during the pandemic’