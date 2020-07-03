UK scraps quarantine for some visitors as pubs set to reopen

LONDON (AP) – Britain is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from 73 countries and territories deemed “low risk” for the coronavirus, including Japan, Australia, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The United States is not included.
The change takes effect July 10, just over a month after the U.K. began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks. The announcement comes as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in England prepare to reopen Saturday in the country’s biggest step yet out of lockdown.
Amid fears the relaxation could send infection rates soaring, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to “enjoy summer sensibly,” saying: “Let’s not blow it.”
