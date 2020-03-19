UMMC breaks down new Coronavirus approaches to meet demand

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As more testing comes available we’re seeing a spike in Coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising to 34 as of Wednesday afternoon including a nurse and medical student at UMMC. Now the medical staff is opening up to their plans and status on fighting the virus.

That nurse and UMMC student have been self-quarantined in their homes with no patients testing positive, but this has prompted UMMC to step up their responses to the Coronavirus across the state because as demands for testing and treatments grow the staff was blunt with us saying at this moment they’re not fully prepared.

“This is something that none of us in our lifetime have ever seen,” Dr. Alan Jones expressed. “This is not to be taken lightly.”

Doctors for UMMC did not hold back explaining the serious threat COVID-19 brings to Mississippi and their current limited ability to take in people for COVID-19 tests.

“We do not have the capabilities at any level around the country to do mass testing,” Dr. Louann Woodward explained.

“The nature of healthcare in this country is such that we cannot prepare for a pandemic,” Dr. Jones added.

To open space, UMMC has suspended all non-emergency surgeries and appointments while readying 60 more negative pressure rooms for COVID-19 isolation patients.

“Current number is around 40 negative pressure rooms for the organization,” Dr. Johnathon Wilson stated. “We have bought additional airs scrubbers with Aetna filtration, so we can now Retrofit a normal everyday hospital room into a negative pressure room.”

“We are also working on systems that would potentially allow us to use ventilators for multiple patients,” Dr. Jones said.

Doctors stress testing is only for those feeling sick and to go to local physicians to do so, not the emergency room. In a couple of weeks, UMMC hopes to develop a new telehealth system giving the public online access to reach doctors specifically for COVID-19 appointments.

“An application that’s going to be downloadable to a smartphone and it will be a process where you create a registration,” Dr. Jones told us. “You would enter a virtual waiting room and you would be picked up by a Clinician to answer questions.”

If you do test positive for the Coronavirus UMMC advises you go home immediately and do not come out for seven days or 72 hours after your symptoms go away. If they worsen report to the emergency room.