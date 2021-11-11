UMMC COVID vaccination appointments available for children 5 to 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children ages five to 11 can receive doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine through the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) at Children’s of Mississippi’s Batson Kids Clinic in Jackson.

“We have volunteers from the School of Nursing, the School of Pharmacy and various departments across the UMMC campus who have stepped forward to assist in our efforts to get children vaccinated safely and efficiently,” said said Dr. Benjamin Dillard, division director of general pediatrics and pediatric urgent care. “I’m extremely proud of the team we have at the Batson Kids Clinic and the efforts that are going into getting this vaccine to our patients.”

Children get a third of the dosage of the vaccine than adults in each of two shots, given 21 days apart. Just like adults, those five to 11 years old are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccine dose.

To make appointments for children, click here or call (601) 815-5300 or (888) 815-2005.