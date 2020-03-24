UMMC demonstrates drive-thru COVID-19 testing, ready to open sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We are less than 12 hours away from drive-thru coronavirus testing sites opening up across Mississippi. There are important guidelines before showing up.

As drivers pull up to the fairgrounds the only entrance will be off of high street before meeting the medical teams on the south side of the Mississippi Coliseum.

From 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. seven days a week UMMC with the help of MEMA and the Department of Health geared up to perform COVID-19 tests one car at a time.

“CDC is looking for three core symptoms, fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” Dr. Johnathon Wilson of UMMC explained. “With a clear history and clear definition of those symptoms.”

As you approach the tents drivers split into four lanes must role down all front and back windows then once inside tilt your head back while doctors collect specimen samples around the mouth and nose area.

“We anticipate roughly 15 minutes for one set of tests at a time,” Dr. Wilson said. “So we’ll do four sample collections for roughly 15 minutes.”

In order to qualify for Coronavirus testing at these drive-thru’s, it is mandatory you download the C-Spire health app by searching on your smartphone or android devices UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage. Once inside you’ll fill out the applications and speak to health experts about how you’re feeling.

“They get placed into a waiting room and as providers are available they’re contacted or make an appointment to be seen and evaluated to look at symptoms,” Dr. Wilson continued. “And what their history might be and the risk is done that way.”

This process and social distancing are crucial to follow because at this time Mississippi healthcare providers don’t have enough test kits for everyone and are forced to reuse medical gear.

“We have gowns that are especially long and we have face shields that we can clean in-between cases,” Dr. Wilson told us. “So it’s not disposable equipment that we have to take off and throw away every time.”

Once you take the tests it will be between 3-4 days when you’ll get your results. If you test positive the CDC advises you to immediately self-quarantine and if your symptoms get worse contact your local physician.