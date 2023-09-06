JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Infectious disease experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is on the rise in Mississippi and nationwide. They encourage Mississippians to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, as well as influenza and RSV.

In Mississippi, 1,927 COVID-19-like illnesses and 193 new COVID-19-related hospital admissions were reported to the CDC in the week ending August 19. According to UMMC, that’s an increase of nearly 60% over the 121 admissions earlier this month, it’s far less than the 1,360 COVID-19 related hospitalizations recorded January 22, 2022, during the Omicron surge.

“The CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker for Mississippi shows an uptick in COVID-19 circulation in the community, and other viruses are circulating, too,” said Dr. Bhagyashri Navalkele, medical director for infection prevention at UMMC. “With the rise in viral infections, choosing to take precautions such as practicing good hand hygiene and getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will protect you as well as our high-risk patient population.”

COVID-19 vaccines that have been updated to fight current variants are expected to be available as soon as this month.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can also be dangerous, particularly for young children, even those who had no pre-existing conditions. Most babies who were critically ill with RSV in 2022 were full term and previously healthy.

During the summers of 2022 and 2021, the state’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi, saw increases in the number of patients hospitalized with RSV. Spread via respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, RSV is among the causes of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in children younger than one.

The virus leads to about 80,000 hospitalizations with as many as 300 deaths among children younger than 5 each year, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show.

This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody injection for newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Children up to age two, who have pre-existing conditions such as a congenital heart condition or breathing difficulties, can receive another dose during their second RSV season.

On August 21, the FDA approved Abrysvo, the first vaccine approved for use in pregnancy to prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in infants from birth to six months. In May, Abrysvo was approved for prevention of LRTD from RSV in adults 60 and older. RSV results in at least 60,000 hospitalizations of adults 65 and older each year.

The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have recommended vaccines for pertussis, influenza and COVID-19 in pregnancy to protect mothers and their babies.

Influenza vaccines for this season are available at clinics and pharmacies around the state for eligible adults and children six months and older.

Other ways to keep RSV, COVID-19 and other viruses at bay include washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering mouths with the inside of the elbow when coughing or sneezing, and not sharing cups or glasses.