UMMC experts discuss distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Manager of Emergency Services Jason Smith, RN, in black jacket, and Assistant Directory of Pharmacy Services, Brad Somers, in tie. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson will hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be distributed to UMMC employees, who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

UMMC received its first allotment of the vaccine on Monday, December 14. The vaccine is being stored in a freezer at ultra-cold temperatures.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine; Dr. Alan Jones, assistant vice chancellor for clinical affairs; and Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer, will answer questions.

The news conference starts at 12:15 p.m. at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. Click here to watch the news conference.

