UMMC extends monoclonal antibodies treatment for COVID-19

Samaritan’s Purse staff prepare to sheet a portable bed in one of the four wards that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital, set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the Jackson, Miss., campus. The field hospital, an outreach program that is part of a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of daily appointments available at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) monoclonal antibodies clinic has been increased from 60 to 80.

Officials said the clinic is open on Monday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is located at the lower level of Garage B, across from the Adult Emergency Department.

The antibodies are given in shots or IVs, and the treatment process takes roughly two hours. For more information about monoclonal antibodies and how they work, click here.