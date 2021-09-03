UMMC extends monoclonal antibodies treatment for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of daily appointments available at the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) monoclonal antibodies clinic has been increased from 60 to 80.
Officials said the clinic is open on Monday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is located at the lower level of Garage B, across from the Adult Emergency Department.
The antibodies are given in shots or IVs, and the treatment process takes roughly two hours. For more information about monoclonal antibodies and how they work, click here.