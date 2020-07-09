UMMC & health officials to discuss COVID-19 concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), along with the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), will hold a news conference to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health officials will discuss concerns surrounding the growing number of COVID-19 patients in UMMC’s hospitals and in other hospitals across the state. They will also offer recommendations to curb community spread of the virus.

According to UMMC, rampant transmission has led to a rapidly increasing strain on hospital beds and healthcare resources in Mississippi.

The news conference starts at 9:00 a.m. at UMMC. If the livestream does not work, it will also be livestreamed on UMMC’s Facebook page.

