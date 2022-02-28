JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is part of RECOVER (Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery), a study on who is most likely to develop Long COVID, and how to treat and prevent it.

The National Institutes of Health has dedicated nearly $470 million across the United States to conduct RECOVER. Led by New York University, the study will have hundreds of enrollment sites that expect to recruit more than 10,000 individuals for the study. UMMC received more than $566,000 from the NIH in late 2021 to begin its study site.

Dr. Gailen Marshall, R. Faser Triplett Chair of Allergy and Immunology, is the lead investigator for UMMC’s study site.

He said that earlier in the pandemic, the health and medical community “put a lot of focus on the acute phase of the disease.”

That included the development of effective treatments and vaccines. However, “It began to emerge that that some people who had been ill with COVID-19 to variable degrees had persistent symptoms,” said Dr. Gailen.

These symptoms can include cough, breathing difficulty, aches, weakness, fatigue or cognitive dysfunction known as “brain fog.” When these occur 30 days or more after a COVID-19 diagnosis, it’s known as Long COVID.

“While most people with COVID-19 become well in 14 days, there’s an alarming number who are either still ill after more than 30 days, or they recover and then symptoms emerge or reoccur,” he said. “And it’s not just people who went to the intensive care unit. There are people who didn’t even go to the hospital who experience PASC.”

“The definition for PASC is intentionally broad,” Marshall said. “There are people who have a cough for one month, while others have a brain fog for three months.”

RECOVER aims to clarify some of the unknowns with Long COVID. Why do some people have much more serious cases than others? How does PASC differ among the virus variants? How do vaccinated individuals fare?

What we do know is that Long COVID a substantial health burden at the population level. Marshall says the “conservative” estimate is that about 10 percent of survivors develop Long COVID. He thinks the rate is likely closer to 30 percent, but some studies place it even higher.

With more than 78 million confirmed infections in the U.S. since early 2020, that means potentially 25 million or more Americans have had PASC at some point.