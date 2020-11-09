UMMC leaders discuss ICU capacity for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi experienced a COVID-19 surge in July 2020. Since then, leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said ICU demand for COVID-19 patients has decreased some, but an increase in cases in the state is not out of the question.

The latest numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reflected 13 patients were waiting for ICU beds. Most of those patients are non-COVID related.

“It could be that we’re seeing a different demographic that’s getting infected. It could be that the degree to which the virus is making people sick is a little bit less than it was during the first peak,” explained Dr. Alan Jones, assistance vice chancellor for clinical affairs at UMMC.

Under a request from Governor Tate Reeves, health officials must reserve at least 10 percent of hospital capacity for the care of COVID-19 patients.

“Right now, we don’t have a 30 percent demand on our hospital resources, but we do have the ability to do that, if we need to. And that would include ICU and general med surge.”

Recent numbers from MSDH over the weekend reported higher than usual numbers. On Monday, the department reported 516 more cases of COVID-19 in the state with no additional deaths.

“I think we’re going to continue and see increases in cases, particularly as we enter into the holiday season,” said Jones. “Inevitably, people are going to get together.”

Health officials said a vaccine could possibly come in the next six to eight weeks for health care workers.

Jones suggested Mississippians could quarantine before the holidays to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, along with adhering to wearing face masks and following social distancing guidelines.

