UMMC leaders provide update on COVID-19 response amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the hospital is facing a major staffing shortage.

During the surge of delta cases in 2021, staff was available, but there were no beds. Now, there’s not enough staff to cover all the beds.

On Tuesday, UMMC reported 125 inpatients with COVID-19. Twenty-six of those patients are in the ICU.

According to Dr. LouAnn Woodward, dean of the School of Medicine, the hospital was holding 25 admitted patients in the emergency department on Tuesday because there are no beds.

@UMMCnews this am we are holding 25 admitted patients in the emergency department because no beds. And 25 isn’t the worst we have had lately. This is still a serious virus. Y’all take care of yourselves! And help us take care of others. — LouAnn Woodward M.D. (@LAWoodwardMD) January 11, 2022

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs, said there are currently 360 open nursing positions. Eighty to 90 employees are out of the facility due to COVID isolation per day.

Woodward encouraged Mississippians to wear a face mask, receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot and stay home if they are sick.