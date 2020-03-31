UMMC, MSDH to host more one-day drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials said one-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing this week into early next week.
The collections are free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
Collection sites, all open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., include:
- Wednesday, April 1, 1680 Bonita Lakes Circle in Meridian.
- Thursday, April 2, Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road in Natchez.
- Saturday, April 4, Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North in Carriere.
- Monday, April 6, Tippah County Coliseum, 10791 B Highway 15 South in Ripley.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 must first go through a free screening from a University of Mississippi Medical Center clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. It’s available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Residents that live in and around those areas using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the mobile collection site closest to them if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.