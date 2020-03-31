UMMC, MSDH to host more one-day drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials said one-day mobile collections for COVID-19 testing specimens are continuing this week into early next week.

The collections are free of charge. Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Collection sites, all open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., include:

Wednesday, April 1, 1680 Bonita Lakes Circle in Meridian.

Thursday, April 2, Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road in Natchez.

Saturday, April 4, Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North in Carriere.

Monday, April 6, Tippah County Coliseum, 10791 B Highway 15 South in Ripley.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 must first go through a free screening from a University of Mississippi Medical Center clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app. It’s available from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Residents that live in and around those areas using the C Spire Health app will be given an appointment at the mobile collection site closest to them if a medical provider determines their level of risk for COVID-19 is high. Those without smartphones can call (601) 496-7200.