UMMC prepares to open field hospital Friday as COVID-19 cases increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson will reopen its field hospital inside a parking garage.

With the help of 36 healthcare workers from the Disaster Mobile Assistance Team, the hospital will be able to treat more COVID positive patients from across the state on a 24-hour basis. The facility will also offer antibody testing starting early next week.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the myths and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 have led the state to this point. He said the state should be going forwards, not backwards.

“Too many people are getting their information from wrong sources. I’m still baffled why anyone would think that some random source on Facebook is better than an entire army of physicians, doctors, nurses, researchers, who all want to do it end this dang pandemic. These Facebook conspiratorialists are going to spread and run and have no accountability for the people that are dying, and we’re here to pick up the mess,” he stated.

Dr. Dobbs continued, “Almost 8,000 Mississippians have died from COVID. How many Mississippians have died from the vaccine? Zero, but it doesn’t keep people from saying crazy stuff on the internet.”

The team will be at the field hospital for 14 days. If there’s a request for an extension, it will later be determined how long they’ll stay.