UMMC reports 101 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 101 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, September 9.

Of confirmed patients, there are 84 adult patients and 17 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 69.5 percent and 18.9 percent are vaccinated. Eight point five percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,138 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 83 additional deaths.

