UMMC reports 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 8.

Of confirmed patients, there are 85 adult patients and 18 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 66.7 percent and 22.2 percent are vaccinated. Eleven point one percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,934 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 102 additional deaths.

