UMMC reports 131 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 131 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, August 25.

There are 108 adult patients with COVID-19, and there are 23 pediatric patients with COVID-19. Of the confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, 68.1 percent are unvaccinated. Thirteen-point-eight percent are fully vaccinated and 7.5% are not eligible for the vaccine because they are under the age of 12.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,385 of new coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

To learn more about vaccination and MSDH guidance on COVID-19, click here.