UMMC reports 132 hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 132 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, August 27.

Of confirmed patients, there are 109 adult patients and 23 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 70.8 percent and 12.5 percent are vaccinated. Six point three percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.