UMMC reports 134 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 134 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, September 2.

Of confirmed patients, there are 114 adult patients and 20 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 73 percent and 16.9 percent are vaccinated. Ten point one percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,850 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

