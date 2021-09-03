UMMC reports 135 hospitalized with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, September 3.

Of confirmed patients, there are 115 adult patients and 20 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 68.3 percent and 15.8 percent are vaccinated. Twelve point two percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,352 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.