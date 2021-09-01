UMMC reports 139 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 139 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 1.

Of confirmed patients, there are 117 adult patients and 22 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 69.1 percent and 13.4 percent are vaccinated. Ten point three percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,939 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 81 additional deaths.