UMMC reports 146 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 146 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, August 26.

Of confirmed patients, there are 119 adult patients and 27 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 68.6 percent and 11.8 percent are vaccinated. Seven point eight percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,425 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.

