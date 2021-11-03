UMMC reports 19 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 19 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, November 3.

Of confirmed patients, there are 14 adult patients and five children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 75 percent of those who are hospitalized and 25 percent of the patients are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 395 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths.