UMMC reports 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 20 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, October 29.

Of confirmed patients, there are 12 adult patients and eight children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 83.3 percent of those who are hospitalized and 16.7 percent of the patients are vaccinated.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 309 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.