UMMC reports 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 22 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, October 28.

Of confirmed patients, there are 13 adult patients and nine children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 80 percent of those who are hospitalized and 20 percent of the patients are vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 343 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.