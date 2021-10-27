UMMC reports 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, October 27.

Of confirmed patients, there are 17 adult patients and 10 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 80 percent of those who are hospitalized and 20 percent of the patients are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 344 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with two additional deaths.