UMMC reports 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, October 20.

Of confirmed patients, there are 18 adult patients and nine children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 80 percent of those who are hospitalized and 20 percent of the patients are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 448 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths.