UMMC reports 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 31 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, October 13.

Of confirmed patients, there are 24 adult patients and seven children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 100 percent of those who are hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 26 additional deaths.