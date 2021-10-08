UMMC reports 33 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 33 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, October 8.

Of confirmed patients, there are 24 adult patients and nine children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 92.3 percent and 7.7 percent are vaccinated. Twenty-five percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 601 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.