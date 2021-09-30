UMMC reports 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 34 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, September 30.

Of confirmed patients, there are 24 adult patients and 10 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 62.5 percent and 6.25 percent are vaccinated. Thirty-one point twenty-five percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

