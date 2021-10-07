UMMC reports 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, October 7.

Of confirmed patients, there are 27 adult patients and 11 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 94.4 percent and 5.6 percent are vaccinated. Twenty-nine point four percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,112 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

