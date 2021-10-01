UMMC reports 39 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 39 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, October 1.

Of confirmed patients, there are 29 adult patients and 10 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 66.7 percent and 5.5 percent are vaccinated. Twenty-seven point eight percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 822 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 46 additional deaths.

