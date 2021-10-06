UMMC reports 41 COVID-19 hospitalizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 41 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, October 6.

Of confirmed patients, there are 27 adult patients and 14 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 94.1 percent and 5.9 percent are vaccinated. Five point nine percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 834 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

To learn more about vaccination and MSDH guidance on COVID-19, click here.