UMMC reports 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 42 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, September 24.

Of confirmed patients, there are 32 adult patients and 10 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 83.3 percent and 11.1 percent are vaccinated. Five point six percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.

