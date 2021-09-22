UMMC reports 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 22.

Of confirmed patients, there are 36 adult patients and 11 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 73.7 percent and 15.8 percent are vaccinated. Ten point five percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,557 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.