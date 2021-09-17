UMMC reports 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 58 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Friday, September 17.

Of confirmed patients, there are 45 adult patients and 13 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 74.1 percent and 7.4 percent are vaccinated. Eighteen point five percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 49 additional deaths.

To learn more about vaccination and MSDH guidance on COVID-19, click here.