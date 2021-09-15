UMMC reports 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 15.

Of confirmed patients, there are 53 adult patients and 11 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 66.7 percent and 15.1 percent are vaccinated. Eighteen point two percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

