UMMC reports 66 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 64 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, September 16.

Of confirmed patients, there are 53 adult patients and 13 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 70.6 percent and 14.7 percent are vaccinated. Fourteen point seven percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

