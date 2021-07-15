UMMC requiring students, employees to be fully vaccinated or wear N95 masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced Thursday it will implement a new COVID-19 vaccination policy that encourages all employees, students and anyone who works or learns in a UMMC facility or clinic to get fully vaccinated.

The policy requires anyone who works or learns in a UMMC-controlled space to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, or wear an N95 masks. Fully vaccinated personnel and students will only be required to wear a mask of their choosing or as determined according to the clinical situation in patient-care areas.

UMMC leaders announced the policy will go into effect July 26, 2021, and will be phased in over three months.

Fully vaccinated persons will be eligible to display a sticker on their UMMC-issued ID badge. In patient-care areas, the UMMC policy for mask use is still in effect and use of a self-selected paper or cloth mask or appropriate mask as determined by the clinical situation is required for fully vaccinated individuals.

Anyone who is not vaccinated, either through choice or accommodation, must wear an N95 mask at all times, even in non-patient-care areas, with certain exceptions.