UMMC to start monoclonal antibody clinic on Tuesday

Beds await placement in a yet to be completed section of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The field unit will have a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will be a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC, and will be staffed by members of the National Disaster Medical System, a team of 36 federal medical professionals. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson is now accepting appointments for monoclonal antibody (MAB) infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients. The clinic will open on Tuesday, August 17, in the field hospital located in Parking Garage B, which is across from the adult and children’s emergency rooms.

The clinic will be operated by a federal team sent to Mississippi. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. every day of the week and will operate until at least August 24, 2021. At least 40 appointment slots will be available each day.

“We know that monoclonal antibody treatments may help patients avoid progression of mild symptoms into severe disease requiring hospitalization or leading to death. The availability of this clinic offers UMMC another tool in combating the devastating effects of this pandemic and in alleviating the burden of the state’s hospital system,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader.

The clinic will only be administering MAB treatments to those who are COVID-19 positive with mild to moderate symptoms and meet qualifying criteria. A full list of criteria can be found here.

Individuals must have an appointment before arriving at the clinic. The website for initial screening and linkage to appointment scheduling is here: https://covidmabtreatment.umc.edu/.

UMMC, in conjunction with the Mississippi State Department of Health, is developing a phone-based appointment system. Additional information on the call system will be released at a later time.