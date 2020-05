JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vice chancellor for the University Mississippi Medical Center said Mississippi has not reached its peak of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

According to Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the numbers of COVID-19 positive patients, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing.

The numbers of COVID-19 positive patients, hospitalizations, and deaths are increasing. We have not hit our peak. We are not on the other side of this. Stay safe, Mississippi! @UMMCnews @msdh pic.twitter.com/vgxrUps0HP — LouAnn Woodward M.D. (@LAWoodwardMD) May 4, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health has more information about COVID-19 on its website.