University Dentists resumes practice with safety in mind

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University Dentists, the faculty practice out of the School of Dentistry at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, is back up and running after being closed due to COVID-19. The school’s 28 providers are seeing patients at about half the normal capacity.

For several months, the dentists and staff saw only emergency cases. Beginning in May, routine appointments resumed. The practice is operating under the new guidelines released by the Mississippi State Board of Dental Examiners.

“Things are starting to feel a little less strange and more normal. Getting used to the new PPE (personal protective equipment) and room disinfection protocols has been the biggest change on the provider side and has also affected the timing and scheduling of our patients,” said Dr. James Lott, associate professor of Care Planning and Restorative Sciences. “Properly cleaning the rooms now takes more time and has lessened the number of patients we can see in a day.”

The temperature screening is part of the new guidelines by the Mississippi State Board of Dental Examiners. Patients who come can now expect their dentists to utilize telehealth and to do as much as possible electronically ahead of appointments.

Patient waiting rooms have been scaled back to provide proper social distancing. Patients are asked to show up as close to their appointment time as possible and to come alone so the waiting areas are used for patients only.

To make an appointment at University Dentists or for more information, call (601) 984-6185.

