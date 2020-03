UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

You can visit the ADH website here.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

You can visit the ADH website here.